SDGs will fail without private sector alignment: SDSN Report

This week, the Sustainable Development Solutions Network (SDSN) published the seventh edition of its annual Sustainable Development Report, which includes the 2022 SDG Index, the 2022 International Spillover Index, and Dashboards.

The report warns that “[f]or the second year in a row, the world is no longer making progress on the SDGs.” It shows that the “multiple and simultaneous” crises spanning the areas of health, climate, biodiversity, and geopolitics have hit poor and vulnerable countries hardest, and presents a global plan to finance sustainable development.

This year’s report reveals a decrease in the global average country score on the SDG Index for the second year running. The report’s authors – SDSN President Jeffrey Sachs, Christian Kroll, Guillaume Lafortune, Grayson Fuller, and Finn Woelm – highlight the need to scale up partnerships and innovations involving the private sector in order to stimulate progress.

Last Updated: 10 June 2022