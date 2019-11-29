Client Login

By popular request we’re publishing some of the graphs from our renowned Total Remuneration Survey.

If you would like to use these images please do, but you must include source: Minerva Analytics with a link to this page. Check back for the 2020 edition which will include all the data for the past financial year’s disclosures.

CEO pay since 2008 Graph

Top 100 CEO Pay Growth - Breakdown

Key:

LTIP: Long Term Incentive Plan

EV: Expected Value

Def Bonus: Deferred Bonus

SFTR: Single Figure of Total Remuneration

TRA: Total Remuneration Awarded

TRR: Total Remuneration Received

All data are sourced from figures provided by companies in their annual reports.

Last Updated: 29 November 2019

