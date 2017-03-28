The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development is responsible for the principles which set guidance for governments and global corporations. The G20/OECD Principles for Corporate Governance, usually referred to simply as “the OECD Guidelines” and the OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises, also known as “Guidelines for MNEs”.

The guidelines are comprehensive set of government-backed recommendations on corporate governance and responsible business conduct currently in practice. Governments adhering to the Guidelines support companies in taking positive steps that foster well-functioning economies, sustainable development and help to minimise the negative impacts potentially linked with corporate operational activities.

The G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance help policy makers evaluate and improve the legal, regulatory, and institutional framework for corporate governance. Their also provide guidance for stock exchanges, investors, corporations, and others that have a role in the process of developing good corporate governance.

OECD Guidelines – Overview

The OECD Guidelines for Multinational Enterprises cover all major areas of business ethics.Their recommendations include topics such as information disclosure, human rights, employment and labour, environment, anti-corruption, and consumer interest; in addition, the guidelines encompass science and technology, competition, and taxation areas.

OECD for Investors

The Role of Institutional Investors in Promoting Good Corporate Governance

This paper helps institutional investors implement the due diligence recommendations of the OECD Guidelines for MNEs and identifies possibles actions for asset managers and asset owners who wish to incorporate the OECD principles as part of their ESG and stewardship responsibilities.

OECD Working Paper No 3: The Exercise of Shareholder Rights: Country Comparison of Turnout and Dissent (Working Paper commissioned by the OECD. Data and analysis provided by Minerva)

Minerva & OECD Principles

Minerva’s custom voting template includes policy questions covering the principles embedded in the OECD guidelines and UN Global Compact and analyses are incorporated in Minerva’s Governance and Sustainability reports.

The UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles are derived from:

the Universal Declaration of Human Rights,

the International Labour Organization’s Declaration on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work,

the Rio Declaration on Environment and Development, and

the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

