Support & Prepare your Board

The governance landscape is rapidly evolving meaning that companies and investors need to be fully briefed and prepared for the changes ahead. As a governance professional, you understand the importance of preparing your board with the essential information to support important decisions. Minerva’s reports can equip boards with the information they need to prepare for investor engagement and the increased focus on long-term sustainability.

Advance Open Dialogue & Engagement

Open dialogue and engagement success depends on many factors and we believe that companies benefit from understanding where they stand across a wide range of sustainable governance metrics. Minerva’s reports provide detailed, high quality and relevant analysis of issues such as sustainability risk management; board skills & diversity; and remuneration & performance alignment, not an isolated snap-shot but also in relation to industry peers.

Insightful, Relevant Analysis

Minerva does not make voting recommendations and we are not offering a way to help you get you more votes in favour at your next AGM. Rather, we believe that insightful analysis supports understanding and helps everyone get a better long-term outcome. Our analytical frameworks therefore encompass the latest thinking from regulators, leading investors, and academia – not one size fits all box-ticking.

Accuracy – The Foundation of Trust

Data accuracy is our key focus. With over two decades of experience and expertise in governance research and data analytics, we know that it simply doesn’t matter how engaging a report is if the data is wrong. We work solely from public disclosures to ensure an independent and objective outcome and our understanding of comply or explain governance frameworks is better than anything else. Which is possibly why in addition to major institutional investors, organisations such as the Financial Reporting Council, Dept BEIS, PLSA, OECD and leading universities use our research and data to inform their insights.

Last Updated: 11 January 2024