Global Stewardship Codes shown in the list below are the key international codes. Stewardship Codes are usually addressed at institutional investors and outline out good practice for engagement with investee companies. Stewardship Codes are generally voluntary and operate on a “comply or explain” or “if not, why not” basis. Stewardship Codes may have an element of regulatory impetus, for example by inclusion in asset manager conduct of business rules. The Stewardship Codes may have been developed by membership bodies or through regulatory bodies.

Existing Global Stewardship Codes

Global Stewardship Codes Under Development

The International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) is currently developing a Stewardship Code Network to support the development of stewardship codes.

Please also see the Global Governance Codes page.

Last Updated: 21 May 2018