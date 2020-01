The following table contains links to the global corporate governance codes which are used as a basis for Manifest’s international research. Each country or market may also publish periodic monitoring reports.

To find out more about Minerva’s international research coverage and country guides please contact hello@minerva-analytics.info or telephone +44 (0)1376 503500.

See also the Global Stewardship Codes page

You might like

Last Updated: 6 August 2018