Minerva is delighted to have been reappointed to the latest edition of the National LGPS Framework for Stewardship Services. Minerva has been appointed across all four specialist lots and together with our partners at Engagement International, we will deliver fully integrated and bespoke sustainable stewardship solutions.

This new appointment identifies Minerva as a qualified specialist service to support LGPS Funds and Pools.

Being the UK’s first digital proxy voting solution provider, Minerva has long been an innovator in the ESG stewardship space for asset owners. Our pioneering proxy voting solution combines timely and accurate “golden ballot” agendas, rigorous policy research, bespoke voting policies as standard, integrated engagement letters, sustainable securities lending and comprehensive reporting and auditing modules. With this “sustainable stewardship first” approach we are committed to providing bespoke, wholistic stewardship solutions for our clients.

Most recently, Minerva has provided a world-first innovation to proxy voting for asset owners, solving the long-standing issue of “split voting” or “expression of wish” for pooled funds. Our innovative and comprehensive ESG solutions have earned multiple awards, including Sustainable Investment Awards ‘ESG Initiative of the Year’ in 2021 and ESG Investing Awards ‘Best ESG Fintech’ in 2022.

When it comes to Corporate Engagement Dialogues, Minerva is pleased to provide our services through our partners at Engagement International. Headquartered in Copenhagen Denmark, they enable asset managers and asset owners to initiate independent engagement dialogues for positive ESG, SDG and Climate-related outcomes with investee companies. Together with Engagement International, Minerva’s appointment to the National LGPS Framework for Sustainable Stewardship across all four lots reaffirms our position as leaders in the ESG investing space.

Commenting on Minerva’s appointment, CEO Sarah Wilson said, “We are proud to be recognised as a trustworthy and reliable service provider. Backed by our expert staff, it is our mission to help the LGPS navigate the regulatory and good practice challenges of integrated stewardship policy development and implementation.”

Reiterating the importance of the LGPS framework in connecting service providers like Minerva with those who benefit most, SAB Chair Roger Phillips said “In the current climate of international tensions, climate change and other geopolitical concerns the effective stewardship of LGPS Funds has never been so vital. I … strongly encourage all Fund authorities and asset Pools to consider the extent to which they can take advantage of the specialist services available to support their stewardship of the LGPS.”

The National LGPS Frameworks are a collaboration of LGPS Funds and Pools, celebrating their 10th anniversary this year. By using the National LGPS Frameworks, LGPS Funds and Pools save significant time and money. Frameworks offer efficient, best practice, regulatory compliant access to a range of qualified specialist providers. The Frameworks enable users to leverage better prices while continuing to support local decision making and service requirements.

Last Updated: 31 May 2022