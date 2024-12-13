Client Login
Shell petrol station

Greenpeace and Shell settle $11m lawsuit

December 12th, 2024

Environmental activist group Greenpeace has reached a settlement with Shell over an $11 million lawsuit stemming from protests aimed at pressuring the oil giant to reduce carbon emissions.

Shell attempted to sue Greenpeace in response to protests conducted by the campaign group, in which nine activists climbed on one of Shell’s Penguins floating production storage and offloading units in the North Sea for 13 days over January and February 2023.

Greenpeace accused Shell of using “bullying tactics” against peaceful protests whereas the oil giant said “this kind of stunt at sea is a serious risk to safety and life.”

As part of the final settlement, Greenpeace will accept no liability and make no payment to Shell, instead agreeing to donate £300,000 to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

The protesters have also signed a legally binding commitment to Shell, which prohibits them from carrying out any similar actions or protests near any key oil and gas platforms in the North Sea.

When first faced with the lawsuit, Greenpeace stated they would only accept a protest ban if Shell agreed to comply with the Netherlands court order requiring the company to reduce its emissions to 45% by 2030, compared to 2019, across all activities.

Areeba Hamid, co-executive director at Greenpeace UK, said: “Shell thought suing us for millions over a peaceful protest would intimidate us, but this case became a PR millstone tied around its neck. The public backlash against its bullying tactics made it back down and settle out of court,

This settlement shows that people power works. Thousands of ordinary people across the country backed our fight against Shell and their support means we stay independent and can keep holding Big Oil to account.”

Minerva’s blog focuses on the latest developments in ESG investing and stewardship.

Minerva is a global provider of sustainable stewardship solutions with over 25 years of expertise. Minerva empowers investors by providing essential tools, including ESG research and data, enabling them to navigate the intricate landscape of stewardship and proxy voting, whilst ensuring their decisions are well-informed and aligned with sustainable principles.

You can read more of our articles by clicking here.

Last Updated: 13 December 2024

Copyright © 2024 Minerva Analytics - All Rights Reserved

Data Protection Policy | Cookie Policy | Privacy Policy | Website Terms Of Use