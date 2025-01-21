Finance leaders join TISFD’s Steering Committee to guide framework development

January 21st, 2025

Several finance leaders have joined as members of the Taskforce on Inequality and Social-related Financial Disclosures’ (TISFD’s) Steering Committee.

Senior executives from AXA, ING, CalPERs, Schneider Electric and Nippon Life Insurance, among others, have joined the committee to guide the creation of a global framework.

The committee will lead the development of the comprehensive global framework for financial disclosures, which will be centered on people, including guidance on metrics, implementation strategies, and educational tools to support industry-wide adoption.

The members will also be responsible for working collaboratively to ensure that all recommendations and guidance developed by the taskforce are relevant, fair, valuable, accessible and viable worldwide.

The committee’s efforts aim to further TISFD’s mission to promote business and financial practices that create fairer and more resilient societies and economies.

The new members join TISFD co-chairs, Peter Bakker, Sharan Burrow, Arunma Oteh and Gabriela Romas, who lead the committee, as well as 25 senior leaders from financial institutions, businesses, labour organisations and civil society in 15 countries across six continents.

Takeshi Kimura, special advisor to the board at Nippon Life Insurance, said: “TISFD will address a need of businesses and financial institutions for a disclosure framework that connects people, planet, and nature.

We need to close the gap in understanding system-level risks related to inequality and social issues, and it is important to urge companies to adopt a broader “scope 3 lens”, not only in GHG emissions but also in social aspects throughout the supply chain.”

