The European Commission has ruled that global online retailer Amazon must repay €250 million in illegal state aid that was granted to it by Luxembourg as tax benefits. The Commission stated that under a rule adopted by Luxembourg Amazon paid substantially less tax than other businesses.

The Commission launched its investigation in October 2014 which has found that a tax ruling issued by Luxembourg in 2003, and extended in 2011, lowered the tax paid by Amazon in Luxembourg without any valid justification.

Luxembourg’s tax ruling enabled Amazon to shift the vast majority of its profits from an Amazon group company that was subject to tax in Luxembourg (Amazon EU) to a company which was not subject to tax (Amazon Europe Holding Technologies), according to the Commission.

In particular, the Commission found that the tax ruling endorsed the payment of a royalty from Amazon EU to Amazon Europe Holding Technologies, which it said significantly reduced Amazon EU’s taxable profits.

The Commission’s investigation showed that the level of the royalty payments, endorsed by the tax ruling, was inflated and did not reflect economic reality. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the tax ruling granted a selective economic advantage to Amazon by allowing the group to pay less tax than other companies subject to the same national tax rules. In fact, the Commission said, the ruling enabled Amazon to avoid taxation on three quarters of the profits it made from all Amazon sales in the EU.