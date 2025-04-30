ERM, Globescan and Volans launch consultation on sustainability agenda

April 30, 2025

ERM, Globescan and Volans have partnered to develop a wide-ranging stakeholder consultation on the state of the sustainability agenda.

The three sustainability-focused advisory firms have invited businesses, investors, NGOs and academic communities to participate in a survey aimed at collecting data to track progress towards critical 2030 sustainability goals.

The survey seeks to understand whether participants believe that collective efforts, policies and initiatives aimed at addressing environmental, social and economic challenges for a sustainable future are making progress and having an impact, or if they require adaptation.

This includes actions by governments, businesses and society to combat climate change, reduce waste, promote ethical sourcing and build long-term resilience for both people and the planet.

The launch follows recent developments that have caused growing pressures on sustainability. As a result, the consultation seeks to explore whether the current approach to sustainability remains effective, or if the challenges of today call for bold, transformative solutions.

John Elkington, founder of Volans, said: “We live in extraordinary times, which is creating enormous pressure on the sustainability agenda. So, is sustainability-as-usual the right approach—or are we now in a dramatically different era that demands radical rethinking?”

The consultation results will inform a public report and a series of discussions on the current state of the field and the most promising pathways forward.

Robert Eccles, chair of KKR’s sustainability expert advisory council, added: “Needless to say, the sustainability agenda is facing a difficult time. Some of the challenges are healthy. Some, like from the far right, are purely ideological and have no basis in economics, science, and reason in general.”

