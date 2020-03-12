COVID19 Business Continuity

COVID19 Preparations

The UK Government has announced that it will hold a COBRA meeting today to determine its strategic response to COVID-19 response.

It seems likely that the approach will be to move from containment to delay. This would likely entail “social distancing” such as restricting public gatherings, and advice to stay at home.

In light of these developments, and their inevitable consequences, I wanted to update you on the steps that Minerva has been taking to ensure business continuity for our clients during the imminent AGM season.

In the current environment, the health and safety of our employees, customers and partners is our utmost concern

We have been watching the situation very closely since the initial reports from China emerged and have been following guidance from World Health Organization and NHS

Until otherwise notified, we expect AGMs to proceed as planned, although on a “hybrid” basis that is, partly physical, partly virtual. This is because company law requires that AGMs must be held

In respect of Minerva’s approach to proxy season:

Minerva has a robust Business Continuity Plan with specific actions to account for pandemic illness

If required, all staff can work remotely and have been provided with appropriate technology and support in readiness

As a precaution, selected staff have already been asked to work remotely

We anticipate that from w/c 16 March up to 50% of staff will be working remotely

International and domestic travel outside our operating base in Essex has been suspended

Client meetings will be virtual until the situation improves

The situation is changing on a daily basis and we are all operating with a degree of uncertainty. However, we are fully committed and prepared for maintaining business operations to ensure receive the highest quality service without disruption.

Thank you for your continued trust in Minerva.

Last Updated: 12 March 2020