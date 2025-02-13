Corporance forms a strategic partnership with Minerva as an Exclusive ESG Data Partner

February 13, 2025

In an exciting development, Corporance Asesores de Voto (CORPORANCE), the Spanish proxy advisor, and Minerva Analytics (MINERVA), renowned for their independent research, have partnered up. MINERVA will become CORPORANCE’s new ESG data and global services provider from 2025 onwards. This alliance marks a significant step forward in delivering innovative research, voting and engagement solutions to existing and future clients.

This collaboration aims to leverage their combined expertise, state of the art technologies, and global networks to establish a dominant presence in Europe’s competitive market. The partnership emphasises blending local market knowledge with a global outlook, ensuring that institutional investors receive nuanced, region-specific advice along with international best practices.

CORPORANCE aims to offer its clients a global reach that covers over 90% of the world’s listed companies by value. Their voting recommendations will stay with the same format but will now include more extensive and historical information on the companies’ climate strategies, remuneration plans and corporate governance alerts.

CORPORANCE’s founder, Juan Prieto, has said “We are excited to solidify our partnership with MINERVA, a pioneer proxy advisor industry, with shared values of transparency and independence. We believe that this alliance will help to create a strong, European-based proxy advisor with a commitment to guiding institutional investors in their stewardship, voting and engagement duties.”

Sarah Willson, founder and CEO of MINERVA, “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Corporance, marking a significant step in expanding independent stewardship support services across Europe. In a market dominated by US firms, this collaboration strengthens competition, enhances choice for investors, and promotes a more diverse, regionally-nuanced approach to research and proxy voting. By combining our expertise and local market insights, we are committed to delivering high-quality, independent advice that empowers investors and fosters stronger governance standards across European markets.”

