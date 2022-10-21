Climate Action 100+ launches public consultation

October 21, 2022

The push to tackle the world’s largest corporate greenhouse gas emitters by Climate Action 100+ (CA100+) is about to enter a new phase – and it needs feedback from the public.

The investor-led initiative, which has $68 trillion in assets under management, works to ensure the biggest polluters take action to reduce their greenhouse emissions.

And now the group has opened a public consultation on a set of proposals to enhance its Net Zero Company Benchmark.

The movement will enter its second phase next year and says time is of the essence as it bids to get to grips with the problem during what it describes as the “critical period up to 2030”.

Each question in the consultation is optional and respondents can opt out of answering anything not pertinent to their work or interests.

Those taking part are advised to read the consultation guide here and consider the proposals before completing the online survey here.

It is aimed primarily at investors but is also open to the wider public and CA100+ is encouraging a wide range of stakeholders to take part.

The consultation will close just before midnight on November 11, 2022.

The Net Zero Company Benchmark was launched last year with the aim of providing accurate and actionable information to investors so that they can make informed choices.

It is also in place to help monitor progress, and to support firms committed to achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement, a legally binding international treaty on climate change which came into force six years ago.

Its goal is to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius – and preferably to 1.5 – compared to pre-industrial levels.

To achieve that long-term temperature goal, countries are aiming to reach a global peaking of greenhouse gas emissions as soon as possible to achieve a climate neutral world by the middle of this century.

