Building support for climate action across trade associations

March 13, 2025

A new partnership between the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) and Climate Action for Associations (CAFA) aims to increase co-operation, education and engagement on climate action across trade associations.

The partnership will harness the technical expertise of the SBTi, together with CAFA’s extensive industry network, to unlock a collaborative effort to drive meaningful action on emissions reductions.

It also reflects a shared commitment to wider understanding of climate action and accelerating global climate goal progress.

A dedicated programme of engagement and education for trade associations will be at the forefront of how this partnership will aim to reach its targets.

The SBTi will reach out to trade associations to educate them on the tools, standards and guidance required to set science-based targets. Meanwhile, CAFA will work with the SBTi to ensure that science-based targets are a practical, realistic goal for membership organisations.

CAFA will ensure that science-based targets are a key part of its educational programmes, and will focus its efforts on identifying ways trade associations can engage effectively with the SBTi to highlight the value to each sector of adopting these targets.

“Using the collaboration, we’ll look to scale up our impact, including making sure associations provide their members access to the latest guidance on setting and achieving emissions reduction targets aligned with what the science says is required,” said CAFA founder and CEO Alison Heppenstall.

“We are committed to supporting CAFA’s efforts in educating associations and their members on how to set science-based targets and make meaningful contributions to global climate goals,” added Tracy Wyman, Chief Impact Officer at the SBTi.

Given the tools and guidance to reach science-based targets, trade associations will have a greater opportunity to lead on meaningful climate action, boost economic growth and ensure the long-term sustainability of their members’ business models.

