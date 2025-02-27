Apple becomes the latest firm to reject a proposal to scrap DEI policies

February 26, 2025

Apple shareholders are the latest to vote against a proposal to scrap the company’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programme.

The National Center for Public Policy Research proposed that Apple abandon its DEI programmes, policies, and goals, claiming they are discriminatory and risk legal challenges.

The organisation claimed that, despite the growing risks for companies with DEI policies, Apple continues to select supplies based on race and sex and factors these characteristics into hiring and promotions.

It also highlighted Apple’s employment of a vice president of inclusion and diversity, its support for employee groups classified as “diverse” while excluding others, and its allocation of shareholder funds to organisations promoting DEI.

The National Center for Public Policy Research also argued that DEI initiatives clearly present litigation, reputational and financial risks to companies, which in turn threaten shareholders and raise concerns about companies failing to uphold their fiduciary duties.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook defended the policies, stating that the company’s strength lies in hiring the best talent and fostering a collaborative culture where people from diverse backgrounds and perspectives come together to innovate and consistently “something magical” for users.

He added that the company has never implemented a diversity quota but did acknowledge that Apple may need to tweak its diversity approach to remain in compliance with the law.

This marks the National Center for Public Policy Research’s latest challenge to Apple’s DEI policies. In 2023, it submitted a shareholder proposal calling for an audit of Apple’s DEI initiatives, urging the company to publish the findings to demonstrate the value of these “woke” policies.

In 2024, the organisation submitted a shareholder proposal asking Apple to prohibit discrimination based on viewpoint or ideology in it written equal employment opportunity, claiming there was ample evidence that individuals with conservative viewpoints may face discrimination at Apple.

The National Center for Public Policy Research also made a similar request to Costco, urging the wholesaler to assess any potential risks linked to its DEI practices. However, more than 98% of shareholders rejected the proposal.

