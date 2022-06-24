Active ownership and why it matters

June 24, 2022

Minerva’s very own Paul Hewitt has been featured in the latest episode of a new podcast by Global Systematic Investors (GSI). Take a listen to Paul as he discusses Active Ownership for passive investors with journalist and investor advocate Robin Powell.

Many thanks to GSI, a company focused on evidence-based, systematic asset management. In 2022, GSI has focused on strengthening its policies on stewardship, engagement and voting. Part of this move includes taking a thoughtful and active approach to proxy voting.

One of the questions posed in the podcast is, Why should small asset managers care about proxy voting? As the volume and breadth of ESG risk exposure continue to rise, investor votes can be effective in support for environmental and social issues. Active ownership is understanding that every vote counts.

Many in the industry saw 2021 as a pivotal year for proxy voting. Whilst it was unusual for shareholders to vote against company management on corporate ballots only a few years ago, proxy voting is now a mainstream tool in investment practice and seen as is a core part of an asset manager’s fiduciary duty.

GSI approached Minerva for this podcast because the two companies share a responsibility to enhance corporate governance practices in companies. GSI want to be active owners, and Minerva provides the data to make this a reality. As Paul says, ‘We are about providing good quality information. Our customers receive custom, bespoke voting guidance which is derived from a policy that’s proprietary to each customer on their own.’

As Paul explains in the podcast: ‘Irrespective of how an investor acquires an asset, once they acquire it, they are owners and they have ownership responsibilities, and whether you call the way they acquire those assets passive or active or whatever vocabulary you use, that is still different from the way that they approach ownership. You can still approach ownership in an active way, even if you might describe the way they acquired the asset as passive.’

Minerva and GSI are aligned in that we both see voting as an integral part of that wider ownership or good stewardship process. Minerva’s views are that ‘transparency, objectivity, and an evidence-driven approach are really important in demonstrating good practice.’

GSI agrees that stewardship requires a good deal of transparency and accountability if it is to work properly. In Minerva’s words, ‘What we’re looking to do is to enable them to ensure and demonstrate with transparency that they’re aligning the interest of management and their own ownership of the company. So that’s really at the heart of what we do.’

Why Minerva? ESG, and shareholder voting tools are growing in importance as we seek to meet new and extended fiduciary responsibilities. Minerva has been providing quality governance and sustainability data, research, and analytics as well as voting technology and services solutions for over 30 years. Minerva’s now part of the Solactive Group, their joint commitment to innovation, value for money client-centric solutions and their network enables Minerva to grow coverage and offer a truly bespoke global service.

In this podcast, you will hear how proxy voting companies like Minerva produce proxy voting recommendations, how to tell if the data supplied by companies is of good enough quality and, how voting transparency and reporting are tracked?

Take a listen to the podcast

Or read the transcript

To find out more about Minerva Analytics visit https://www.manifest.co.uk/ or say hello@minerva.info.

Related

Last Updated: 24 June 2022