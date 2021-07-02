2021 UK Proxy Season – the most ESG-focused ever?

July 2, 2021

Minerva’s latest presentation covering the 2021 UK proxy voting season is available to watch now on our Bright Talk page!

CEO Sarah Wilson and Stewardship Director Fran Lopez de Saa provide their analysis of the AGM season so far and discuss the implications for the future of ESG investing. A short summary of Minerva’s preliminary findings is also available to download below. A full report will also be available later this month.

Last Updated: 2 July 2021