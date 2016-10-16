Solutions for PRI Signatories

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) initiative is an international network of investors working together to put the United Nations’ six Principles for Responsible Investment into practice. The PRI works in partnership with UNEP Finance Initiative (UNEPFI) and UN Global Compact (UNGC).

Signatories are asked to ensure that they:

Incorporate Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes. Be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into ownership policies and practices. Seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which they invest. Promote acceptance and implementation of the Principles within the investment industry. Work together to enhance effectiveness in implementing the Principles. Report on activities and progress towards implementing the Principles.

Implementing the PRI Principles goes beyond simply signing on to an initiative, investors need guidance and support from a service partner that understands the complexities of ESG.

Minerva supports PRI signatories with practical solutions to meet Principles 1,2,3 and 6 including:



Governance and sustainability research

ESG factors for quant analysis

Portfolio screening and benchmarking

Sustainability governance voting policies

Proxy voting guidance, vote management and engagement support

Integrated voting engagement letters

Custom PRI active ownership reporting

Managing and analyzing ESG information is a challenge

Not only do investors have differing investment beliefs and policies about responsible investment, there is no one-size-fits-all definition of material ESG investment research or data. So, in keeping with Minerva’s pioneering governance information management systems, and our 25-year commitment to helping investors make informed decisions, we have developed a fully integrated range of PRI solutions to give investors their “Say on Sustainability”.

To find out how Minerva’s Say on Sustainability can meet your needs please e-mail hello@minerva.info or call +44 (0)1376 503500 to arrange a personal presentation.