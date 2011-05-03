Academic Data
Minerva is delighted to assist academic research with its unique corporate governance, executive remuneration, voting results and sustainability data.
Academics can access Minerva’s data sets in a variety of straightforward and beneficial ways:
- On-line: Immediate access to the latest analysis of governance and voting trends together with full histories stretching back to 1996.
- Discounted Subscriptions: Many academic institutions subscribe to Manifest’s unique data at attractive and discounted academic rates.
- Data Support: We can supply tailored data exports so giving academics access to the exact data they need for their research in time and effort saving formats. We can help you refine your project based on our detailed understanding of how governance data works in different jurisdictions.
World-Leading Academic Journals
Our governance data is used by some of the field’s leading academics and has been referenced in papers in the World’s top journals:
Academic data is offered at a significant discount to our regular fees and can either be tailored to a one-off project or subscribed to as an on-going resource.
Students, please note that we cannot provide free data sets, in the first instance please contact your head of library services or supervisor to discuss your funding options.
or telephone +44 (0) 1376 503500 directly to discuss your requirements