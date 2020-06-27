Client Login

SRD2 National Transposition: Shareholder engagement

National transposition measures are communicated by the Member States in relation to Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

The following updates are based on the information displayed on the European Union Law “EUR-Lex” where is mentioned that the Members of States are responsible for proving details on the transposition of EU law into the National law.

However, the Commission carries out verification on completeness and correctness of the transpositions of the EU law into national law as formally notified to it by member states.

National Transposition by Member State

Austria

National transposition measures communicated by Austria

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Federal Act amending the Stock Exchange Act

Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich ( BGBl. ); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 64/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI​

  1. Federal Act amending the Companies Act, the SE Act, the Takeover Act and the Companies Code (Aktienrechts- Änderungsgesetz 2019 – AktRÄG 2019)

Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich (BGBl ); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 63/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI​

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Federal Act amending the Stock Exchange Act

Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich (BGBl.); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 64/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI​

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Bulgaria

National transposition measures communicated by Bulgaria

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Regulation No 8 on the Central Depositary

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 24; Publication date: 2013-03-12

  1. Public Offering of Securities Act

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 17; Publication date: 2019-02-26

  1. Markets of Financial Instruments Act

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 17; Publication date: 2019-02-26

  1. Regulation No 48 on remuneration requirements Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 66; Publication date: 2019-08-20

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Act on the activities of collective investment schemes and of other collective investment undertakings

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24

  1. Markets of Financial Instruments Act

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24

  1. Public Offering of Securities Act

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24

  1. Insurance Code

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-26

  1. Social Insurance Code

Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 51; Publication date: 2020-06-05

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Cyprus

National transposition measures communicated by Cyprus

Non-National transposition measures communicated by the Member State

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Czech Republic

National transposition measures communicated by Czech Republic

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2004-04-30 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 230/2008 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2008-06-30 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 188/2011 amending Act No 189/2004 on collective investment schemes, as last amended, and other related acts

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2011-07-15 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 89/2012, the Civil Code

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2012-03-22 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 90/2012 on commercial companies and cooperatives (Law on Companies)

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2012-03-22 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 148/2016 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2016-05-17 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 460/2016 amending Act No 89/2012, the Civil Code and other related acts

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2016-12-30 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 204/2017 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2017-07-14 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act No 204/2019 amending certain laws in connection with the promotion of the exercise of shareholders’ rights

Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2019-08-22 Direct text access: PDF

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Denmark

National transposition measures communicated by Denmark

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act amending the Companies Act, Act on Capital Markets, Act on Financial Markets company and various other laws

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 369; Publication date: 2019-04-10

  1. Ordinance of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Act.1 — AIFM Act No 1166 of 19 September 2018

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1166; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Financial Business Act — Act No 457 of 24/04/2019

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 457; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Capital Markets Act — Act No 459 of 24/04/2019

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 459; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Company law

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1089; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Proposal to the Act amending the Companies Act, Act on Capital Markets, Act on Financial Markets company and various other laws

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 157; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Order under the Act on special investment funds, etc.

Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1154; Publication date: 1001-01-01

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Estonia

National transposition measures communicated by Estonia

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act amending the Securities Market Act and other Acts

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 1; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

  1. Securities Market Act

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 3; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

  1. Law on the maintenance of the register of securities

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 18; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Act amending the Securities Market Act and other Acts

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 1; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

  1. Securities Market Act

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 3; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

  1. Law on the maintenance of the register of securities

Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 18; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website​

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Finland

National transposition measures communicated by Finland

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Decree of the Ministry of Finance on remuneration policy and remuneration report of the issuer of the share/Finansministeriets förordning om aktieemittenters ersättningspolicy och ersättningsrapporter (608/2019) 02/05/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 608/2019; Publication date: 2019-05-07

  1. Securities Market Act/Värdepappersmarknadslag (746/2012) 14/12/2012, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (511/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 746/2012; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Limited Companies Act/Aktiebolagslagen (624/2006) 21/07/2006, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (512/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 624/2006; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Investment Services Act/Lag om investeringstjänster (747/2012) 14/12/2012, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (513/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 747/2012; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Lag om värdeandelssystemet och om clearingverksamhet (348/2017) 16/06/2017, last amended/senast ändrad genom (514/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 348/2017; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Investment funds Act/Lag om placeringsfonder (213/2019) 22/02/2019, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (515/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 213/2019; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Act on Alternative Fund Managers/Lag om förvaltare av alternativa investeringsfonder (162/2014) 07/03/2014, last amended/senast ändrad genom (516/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 162/2014; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Act on Financial Supervision/Lag om Finansinspektionen (878/2008) 19/12/2008, last amended/senast ändrad genom (517/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 878/2008; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Insurance Act/Försäkringsbolagslagen (521/2008) 18/07/2008, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (518/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 521/2008; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Pension Foundation Act/Lag om pensionsstiftelser (1774/1995) 29/12/1995, last amended/senast ändrad genom (519/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 1774/1995; Publication date: 1001-01-01

  1. Insurance Fund Act/Lag om försäkringskassor (1164/1992) 27/11/1992, last amended/senast ändrad genom (520/2019) 12/04/2019

Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 1164/1992; Publication date: 1001-01-01

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

The National transposition measures communicated by Finland on this section are the same as in the Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019 above.

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

France

National transposition measures communicated by France

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Law No 2019-486 of 22 May 2019 on the growth and processing of enterprises

Official publication: Journal Officiel de la République Française (JORF); Publication date: 2019-05-23; Direct access: Légifrance

  1. Order No 2019-1234 of 27 November 2019 on the remuneration of agents of listed companies

Official publication: Journal Officiel de la République Française (JORF); Number: ECOX1929913R; Publication date: 2019-11-28; Direct access: Légifrance

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Germany

National transposition measures communicated by Germany

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act on the implementation of the second Shareholder Rights Directive (ARUG II)*, 12nd December 2019

Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt Teil 1 (BGB 1); Number: 50; Publication date: 2019-12-19; Page: 02637-02651

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Greece

National transposition measures communicated by Greece

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Reform of the law of public limited liability companies.

Official publication: Εφημερίς της Κυβερνήσεως (ΦΕΚ) (Τεύχος Α); Number: 104; Publication date: 2018-06-13; Page: 08543-08610

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Hungary

National transposition measures communicated by Hungary

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act CXX of 2001 on capital markets

Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Number: 2001/154; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 11515-11643

  1. Act CXXXVIII of 2007 on investment firms and commodity exchange service providers and the rules governing their activities

Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Number: 2007/162.; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 11693-11770

  1. Act V of 2013 on the Civil Code

Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 02382-02663

  1. Act CXXXIX of 2013 on the Central Bank of Hungary

Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 67824-67885

  1. Act LXVII of 2019 on encouraging long-term shareholder engagement and amending certain acts for legal harmonisation purposes

Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 04602-04638

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Ireland

National transposition measures communicated by Ireland

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. DIRECTIVE (EU) 2017/828 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement

Official publication: Iris Oifigiúl; Number: 23; Publication date: 2020-03-20; Page: 000375-000375

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. DIRECTIVE (EU) 2017/828 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement

Official publication: Iris Oifigiúl; Number: 23; Publication date: 2020-03-20; Page: 000375-000375

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Italy

National transposition measures communicated by Italy

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Implementation of Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

Official publication: Gazzetta Ufficiale della Repubblica Italiana; Number: 134; Publication date: 2019-06-10

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Implementation of Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

Official publication: Gazzetta Ufficiale della Repubblica Italiana; Number: 134; Publication date: 2019-06-10

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Latvia

National transposition measures communicated by Latvia

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Amendments to the Financial Instrument Market Law

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

  1. Amendments to the Law on alternative investment funds and their managers

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

  1. Amendments to the Insurance and Reinsurance Act

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

  1. Amendments to the Law on private pension funds

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

  1. Amendments to the Investment Management Companies Act

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

  1. Amendment to the Law on Audit Services

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Amendments to the Financial Instrument Market Law

Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Lithuania

National transposition measures communicated by Lithuania

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Law No VIII-1835 of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2019-12-31)

Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 64-1914; Publication date: 2000-07-31

  1. Law No VIII-1864 on the approval, entry into force and implementation of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania (consolidated version 2019-07-01 to 2019-12-31)

Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 74-2262; Publication date: 2000-09-06

  1. Law of the Republic of Lithuania No IX-575 on corporate financial statements (consolidated version from 2019-07-06)

Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 99-3516; Publication date: 2001-11-28

  1. Law No X-1024 of the Republic of Lithuania on markets in financial instruments (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2020-09-02)

Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 17-627; Publication date: 2007-02-08

  1. Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 16-1, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 31, 32, 33, 34, 37 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies and adding Article 37-2 to the Law No XIII-784

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2017-18847; Publication date: 2017-11-28

  1. Law No XIII-2251 supplementing Article 119-1 and amending Articles 590, 614 and the Annex to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Lithuania

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11170; Publication date: 2019-07-05

  1. Law No XIII-2252 amending Articles X-1024 2, 3, 88, 89, 90, 93, 102 and the title of Section Five and the Annex to the Law on markets in financial instruments and adding Articles 41 to 1, 41 to 2, 41 to 3, 41 to 4 and 89 to 1

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11172; Publication date: 2019-07-05

  1. Law No IX-575 amending Articles 4, 23 and 23 to 1 of, and the Annex to, Law No IX-23 on corporate financial statements and adding Article 3 to the Law No XIII-2250

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11169; Publication date: 2019-07-05

  1. Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies

Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Luxembourg

National transposition measures communicated by Luxembourg

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

Malta

National transposition measures communicated by Malta

Non-National transposition measures communicated by the Member State

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Poland

National transposition measures communicated by Poland

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act of 27 May 2004 on investment funds and management of alternative investment funds

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/1355; Publication date: 2018-07-13 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 28 August 1997 on the organisation and functioning of pension funds

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/1906; Publication date: 2018-10-04 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 29 July 2005 on trade in financial instruments

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/2286; Publication date: 2018-11-09 Direct text access: PDF

  1. financial Market Supervision Act of 21 July 2006

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/298; Publication date: 2019-02-15 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 11 September 2015 on the activities of insurance and reinsurance

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/381; Publication date: 2019-02-27 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 15 September 2000 Code of Commercial Companies

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/505; Publication date: 2019-03-15 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 29 July 2005 the offer to the public and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/623; Publication date: 2019-04-02 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 16 October 2019 amending the Act on public offer and conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies and certain other acts

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/2217; Publication date: 2019-11-15 National website​ | Direct text access: PDF

  1. Explanatory document Publication date: 1001-01-01

Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020

  1. Act of 29 July 2005 on trade in financial instruments

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/2286; Publication date: 2018-11-09 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 15 September 2000 Code of Commercial Companies

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/505; Publication date: 2019-03-15 Direct text access: PDF

  1. Act of 16 October 2019 amending the Act on public offer and conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies and certain other acts

Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/2217; Publication date: 2019-11-15 National website​ Direct text access: PDF

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Portugal

National transposition measures communicated by Portugal

Non-National transposition measures communicated by the Member State

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Romania

National transposition measures communicated by Romania

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Law No nr.24/2017 on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Official publication: Monitorul Oficial al României; Number: 213; Publication date: 2017-03-29

  1. Regulation nr.5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority on issuers of financial instruments and market operations

Official publication: Monitorul Oficial al României; Number: 478; Publication date: 2018-06-11; Page: 00006-00079

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Slovakia

National transposition measures communicated by Slovakia

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Act No 513/1991, the Commercial Code, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 98; Publication date: 1991-12-18

  1. Act No 566/2001 on securities and investment services and amending certain acts (Securities Act), as amended.

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 220; Publication date: 2001-12-23

  1. Act No 575/2001 on the organisation of government activities and the organisation of central state administration, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 30/2019 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 225; Publication date: 2001-12-29

  1. Act No 429/2002 on the stock exchange, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 373/2018 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 168; Publication date: 2002-08-01

  1. Act No 650/2004 on supplementary pension savings and amending certain acts, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 177/2018 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 275/2004; Publication date: 2004-12-09

  1. Act No 203/2011 on collective investment, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 64; Publication date: 2011-07-01

  1. Act No 39/2015 on insurance and amending certain acts, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 13; Publication date: 2015-03-05

  1. Act No 156/2019 amending Act No 513/1991 Coll. The Commercial Code, as amended, and amending certain acts

Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Publication date: 2019-06-05

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Slovenia

National transposition measures communicated by Slovenia

Non-National transposition measures communicated by the Member State

Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Spain

National transposition measures communicated by Spain

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Royal Decree-Law 3/2020 of 4 February 2012 on urgent measures transposing various EU directives in the field of public procurement in certain sectors into Spanish law; Private insurance; Pension funds and plans; Tax matters and tax disputes.

Official publication: Boletín Oficial del Estado ( B.O.E ); Number: 31/2020; Publication date: 2020-02-05; Page: 10562-10813 Direct text access: PDF

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

Sweden

National transposition measures communicated by Sweden

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. Law on proxy advisors

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:284; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Act (1967: 531) on securing pension promise, etc.

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:285; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Annual Accounts Act (1995: 1554)

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:286; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Mutual Funds Act (2004: 46)

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:287; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Companies Act (2005: 551)

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:288; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Securities Market Act (2007: 528)

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:289; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Insurance Business Act (2010: 2043)

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:290; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Act amending the Act (2013: 561) on Alternative Investment Fund Managers

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:291; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Regulation on proxy advisors

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:292; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Ordinance amending Ordinance (2001: 911) on fees for vetting matters to the Financial Supervisory Authority

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:293; Publication date:

2019-05-24

  1. Ordinance amending the Ordinance (2007: 1135) on annual fees to finance the operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority

Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:294; Publication date:

2019-05-24

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN

United Kingdom

National transposition measures communicated by United Kingdom

Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019

  1. The Companies (Directors’ Remuneration Policy and Directors’ Remuneration Report) Regulations 2019

Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

  1. The Occupational Pension Schemes (Investment and Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations 2019

Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

  1. The Proxy Advisors (Shareholders’ Rights) Regulations 2019

Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

  1. Shareholder Rights Directive (Asset Managers And Insurers) Instrument 2019

Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

  1. Disclosure Sourcebooks (Shareholder Rights Directive) Instrument 2019

Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

  1. The Occupational Pension Schemes (Investment and Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2019

Official publication: Obsolete; Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here

Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN | HMSO

Last Updated: 27 June 2020

