SRD2 National Transposition: Shareholder engagement

National transposition measures are communicated by the Member States in relation to Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.

The following updates are based on the information displayed on the European Union Law “EUR-Lex” where is mentioned that the Members of States are responsible for proving details on the transposition of EU law into the National law.

However, the Commission carries out verification on completeness and correctness of the transpositions of the EU law into national law as formally notified to it by member states.