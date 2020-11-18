Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRDII): National Transposition

The Shareholder Rights Directive II (SRDII) is now live. How is each local market updating its laws and regulations? The following updates are based on materials from national regulators and European Commission data.
National Transposition by Member State
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich ( BGBl. ); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 64/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI
- Federal Act amending the Companies Act, the SE Act, the Takeover Act and the Companies Code (Aktienrechts- Änderungsgesetz 2019 – AktRÄG 2019)
Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich (BGBl ); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 63/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt für die Republik Österreich (BGBl.); Number: BGBl. I Nr. 64/2019; Publication date: 2019-07-23 National website – ELI
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Federal PUBLIC SERVICE — Law transposing Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and various provisions concerning companies and associations
Official publication: Belgisch Staatsblad; Publication date: 2020-05-06; Page: 30488-30527
- FEDERAL PUBLIC SERVICE JUSTICE — 28 APRIL 2020. — Act transposing Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and various provisions concerning companies and associations
Official publication: Belgisch Staatsblad; Publication date: 2020-05-06; Page: 30488-30527
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- Federal PUBLIC SERVICE — Law transposing Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement and various provisions concerning companies and associations
Official publication: Belgisch Staatsblad; Publication date: 2020-05-06
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 24; Publication date: 2013-03-12
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 17; Publication date: 2019-02-26
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 17; Publication date: 2019-02-26
- Regulation No 48 on remuneration requirements Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 66; Publication date: 2019-08-20
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- Act on the activities of collective investment schemes and of other collective investment undertakings
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-24
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 28; Publication date: 2020-03-26
Official publication: Държавен вестник; Number: 51; Publication date: 2020-06-05
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2004-04-30 Direct text access: PDF
- Act No 230/2008 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2008-06-30 Direct text access: PDF
- Act No 188/2011 amending Act No 189/2004 on collective investment schemes, as last amended, and other related acts
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2011-07-15 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2012-03-22 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2012-03-22 Direct text access: PDF
- Act No 148/2016 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2016-05-17 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2016-12-30 Direct text access: PDF
- Act No 204/2017 amending Act No 256/2004 on business activity in the capital market, as last amended, and other related acts
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2017-07-14 Direct text access: PDF
- Act No 204/2019 amending certain laws in connection with the promotion of the exercise of shareholders’ rights
Official publication: Sbirka Zakonu CR; Publication date: 2019-08-22 Direct text access: PDF
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Act amending the Companies Act, Act on Capital Markets, Act on Financial Markets company and various other laws
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 369; Publication date: 2019-04-10
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1166; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 457; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 459; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1089; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Proposal to the Act amending the Companies Act, Act on Capital Markets, Act on Financial Markets company and various other laws
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 157; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Official publication: Lovtidende A; Number: 1154; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 1; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 3; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 18; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 1; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 3; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Official publication: Riigi Teataja; Number: RT I, 04.12.2019, 18; Publication date: 1001-01-01 National website
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Decree of the Ministry of Finance on remuneration policy and remuneration report of the issuer of the share/Finansministeriets förordning om aktieemittenters ersättningspolicy och ersättningsrapporter (608/2019) 02/05/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 608/2019; Publication date: 2019-05-07
- Securities Market Act/Värdepappersmarknadslag (746/2012) 14/12/2012, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (511/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 746/2012; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Limited Companies Act/Aktiebolagslagen (624/2006) 21/07/2006, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (512/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 624/2006; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Investment Services Act/Lag om investeringstjänster (747/2012) 14/12/2012, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (513/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 747/2012; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Lag om värdeandelssystemet och om clearingverksamhet (348/2017) 16/06/2017, last amended/senast ändrad genom (514/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 348/2017; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Investment funds Act/Lag om placeringsfonder (213/2019) 22/02/2019, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (515/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 213/2019; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Act on Alternative Fund Managers/Lag om förvaltare av alternativa investeringsfonder (162/2014) 07/03/2014, last amended/senast ändrad genom (516/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 162/2014; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Act on Financial Supervision/Lag om Finansinspektionen (878/2008) 19/12/2008, last amended/senast ändrad genom (517/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 878/2008; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Insurance Act/Försäkringsbolagslagen (521/2008) 18/07/2008, as last amended/senast ändrad genom (518/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 521/2008; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Pension Foundation Act/Lag om pensionsstiftelser (1774/1995) 29/12/1995, last amended/senast ändrad genom (519/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 1774/1995; Publication date: 1001-01-01
- Insurance Fund Act/Lag om försäkringskassor (1164/1992) 27/11/1992, last amended/senast ändrad genom (520/2019) 12/04/2019
Official publication: Suomen säädöskokoelma (SK); Number: 1164/1992; Publication date: 1001-01-01
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
The National transposition measures communicated by Finland on this section are the same as in the Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019 above.
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Journal Officiel de la République Française (JORF); Publication date: 2019-05-23; Direct access: Légifrance
Official publication: Journal Officiel de la République Française (JORF); Number: ECOX1929913R; Publication date: 2019-11-28; Direct access: Légifrance
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Bundesgesetzblatt Teil 1 (BGB 1); Number: 50; Publication date: 2019-12-19; Page: 02637-02651
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Εφημερίς της Κυβερνήσεως (ΦΕΚ) (Τεύχος Α); Number: 104; Publication date: 2018-06-13; Page: 08543-08610
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Number: 2001/154; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 11515-11643
- Act CXXXVIII of 2007 on investment firms and commodity exchange service providers and the rules governing their activities
Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Number: 2007/162.; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 11693-11770
Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 02382-02663
Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 67824-67885
- Act LXVII of 2019 on encouraging long-term shareholder engagement and amending certain acts for legal harmonisation purposes
Official publication: Magyar Közlöny; Publication date: 1001-01-01; Page: 04602-04638
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- DIRECTIVE (EU) 2017/828 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement
Official publication: Iris Oifigiúl; Number: 23; Publication date: 2020-03-20; Page: 000375-000375
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- DIRECTIVE (EU) 2017/828 OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT AND OF THE COUNCIL of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement
Official publication: Iris Oifigiúl; Number: 23; Publication date: 2020-03-20; Page: 000375-000375
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Implementation of Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.
Official publication: Gazzetta Ufficiale della Repubblica Italiana; Number: 134; Publication date: 2019-06-10
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- Implementation of Directive 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement.
Official publication: Gazzetta Ufficiale della Repubblica Italiana; Number: 134; Publication date: 2019-06-10
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
Official publication: Latvijas Vēstnesis; Number: 132 (6471); Publication date: 2019-07-02 (PDF)
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Law No VIII-1835 of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2019-12-31)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 64-1914; Publication date: 2000-07-31
- Law No VIII-1864 on the approval, entry into force and implementation of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania (consolidated version 2019-07-01 to 2019-12-31)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 74-2262; Publication date: 2000-09-06
- Law of the Republic of Lithuania No IX-575 on corporate financial statements (consolidated version from 2019-07-06)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 99-3516; Publication date: 2001-11-28
- Law No X-1024 of the Republic of Lithuania on markets in financial instruments (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2020-09-02)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 17-627; Publication date: 2007-02-08
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 16-1, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 31, 32, 33, 34, 37 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies and adding Article 37-2 to the Law No XIII-784
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2017-18847; Publication date: 2017-11-28
- Law No XIII-2251 supplementing Article 119-1 and amending Articles 590, 614 and the Annex to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Lithuania
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11170; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No XIII-2252 amending Articles X-1024 2, 3, 88, 89, 90, 93, 102 and the title of Section Five and the Annex to the Law on markets in financial instruments and adding Articles 41 to 1, 41 to 2, 41 to 3, 41 to 4 and 89 to 1
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11172; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No IX-575 amending Articles 4, 23 and 23 to 1 of, and the Annex to, Law No IX-23 on corporate financial statements and adding Article 3 to the Law No XIII-2250
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11169; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Law No VIII-1835 of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2019-12-31)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 64-1914; Publication date: 2000-07-31
- Law No VIII-1864 on the approval, entry into force and implementation of the Civil Code of the Republic of Lithuania (consolidated version 2019-07-01 to 2019-12-31)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 74-2262; Publication date: 2000-09-06
- Law of the Republic of Lithuania No IX-575 on corporate financial statements (consolidated version from 2019-07-06)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 99-3516; Publication date: 2001-11-28
- Law No X-1024 of the Republic of Lithuania on markets in financial instruments (consolidated version 2019-07-06 to 2020-09-02)
Official publication: Valstybės žinios; Number: 17-627; Publication date: 2007-02-08
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 16-1, 18, 19, 20, 21, 25, 31, 32, 33, 34, 37 of the Law of the Republic of Lithuania on public limited liability companies and adding Article 37-2 to the Law No XIII-784
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2017-18847; Publication date: 2017-11-28
- Law No XIII-2251 supplementing Article 119-1 and amending Articles 590, 614 and the Annex to the Code of Administrative Offences of the Republic of Lithuania
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11170; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No XIII-2252 amending Articles X-1024 2, 3, 88, 89, 90, 93, 102 and the title of Section Five and the Annex to the Law on markets in financial instruments and adding Articles 41 to 1, 41 to 2, 41 to 3, 41 to 4 and 89 to 1
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11172; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No IX-575 amending Articles 4, 23 and 23 to 1 of, and the Annex to, Law No IX-23 on corporate financial statements and adding Article 3 to the Law No XIII-2250
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11169; Publication date: 2019-07-05
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
- Law No VIII-1835 amending Articles 1, 16, 20, 21, 28, 32, 34, 37, 37-2 and the Annex to, and adding Article 37-3 to, Law No VIII-2249 on public limited liability companies
Official publication: Teisės aktų registras; Number: 2019-11167; Publication date: 2019-07-05
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Act of 6 November 2019 amending Book 2 of the Civil Code, the Financial Supervision Act and the Act on transferable securities in implementation of Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement (OJ L 2017, 132)
Official publication: Staatsblad (Bulletin des Lois et des Décrets royaux); Number: 423; Publication date: 2019-11-26; Page: 00001-00016
- Decree of 25 November 2019 establishing the date of entry into force of the Act of 6 November 2019 amending Book 2 of the Civil Code, the Financial Supervision Act and the Act on Securities Transactions Implementing Directive (EU) 2017/828 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 17 May 2017 amending Directive 2007/36/EC as regards the encouragement of long-term shareholder engagement (OJ L 2017, 132) (Bulletin of Acts and Decrees). 2019, 423)
Official publication: Staatsblad (Bulletin des Lois et des Décrets royaux); Number: 436; Publication date: 2019-11-29; Page: 00001-00003
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/1355; Publication date: 2018-07-13 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/1906; Publication date: 2018-10-04 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/2286; Publication date: 2018-11-09 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/298; Publication date: 2019-02-15 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/381; Publication date: 2019-02-27 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/505; Publication date: 2019-03-15 Direct text access: PDF
- Act of 29 July 2005 the offer to the public and the conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/623; Publication date: 2019-04-02 Direct text access: PDF
- Act of 16 October 2019 amending the Act on public offer and conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies and certain other acts
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/2217; Publication date: 2019-11-15 National website | Direct text access: PDF
- Explanatory document Publication date: 1001-01-01
Transposition deadline: 03/09/2020
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2018/2286; Publication date: 2018-11-09 Direct text access: PDF
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/505; Publication date: 2019-03-15 Direct text access: PDF
- Act of 16 October 2019 amending the Act on public offer and conditions for introducing financial instruments to the organised trading venue and public companies and certain other acts
Official publication: Dziennik Ustaw; Number: 2019/2217; Publication date: 2019-11-15 National website Direct text access: PDF
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Monitorul Oficial al României; Number: 213; Publication date: 2017-03-29
- Regulation nr.5/2018 of the Financial Supervisory Authority on issuers of financial instruments and market operations
Official publication: Monitorul Oficial al României; Number: 478; Publication date: 2018-06-11; Page: 00006-00079
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Act No 513/1991, the Commercial Code, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 98; Publication date: 1991-12-18
- Act No 566/2001 on securities and investment services and amending certain acts (Securities Act), as amended.
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 220; Publication date: 2001-12-23
- Act No 575/2001 on the organisation of government activities and the organisation of central state administration, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 30/2019 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 225; Publication date: 2001-12-29
- Act No 429/2002 on the stock exchange, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 373/2018 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 168; Publication date: 2002-08-01
- Act No 650/2004 on supplementary pension savings and amending certain acts, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 177/2018 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 275/2004; Publication date: 2004-12-09
- Act No 203/2011 on collective investment, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 64; Publication date: 2011-07-01
- Act No 39/2015 on insurance and amending certain acts, as amended (consolidated version as amended by 156/2019 Coll.)
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Number: 13; Publication date: 2015-03-05
- Act No 156/2019 amending Act No 513/1991 Coll. The Commercial Code, as amended, and amending certain acts
Official publication: Zbierka zákonov SR; Publication date: 2019-06-05
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Source : EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
- Royal Decree-Law 3/2020 of 4 February 2012 on urgent measures transposing various EU directives in the field of public procurement in certain sectors into Spanish law; Private insurance; Pension funds and plans; Tax matters and tax disputes.
Official publication: Boletín Oficial del Estado ( B.O.E ); Number: 31/2020; Publication date: 2020-02-05; Page: 10562-10813 Direct text access: PDF
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:284; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:285; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:286; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:287; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:288; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:289; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:290; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:291; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:292; Publication date:
2019-05-24
- Ordinance amending Ordinance (2001: 911) on fees for vetting matters to the Financial Supervisory Authority
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:293; Publication date:
2019-05-24
- Ordinance amending the Ordinance (2007: 1135) on annual fees to finance the operations of the Financial Supervisory Authority
Official publication: Svensk författningssamling (SFS); Number: 2019:294; Publication date:
2019-05-24
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN
Transposition deadline: 10/06/2019
Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
Official publication: Her Majesty’s Stationery Office (HMSO); Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
- The Occupational Pension Schemes (Investment and Disclosure) (Amendment) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2019
Official publication: Obsolete; Publication date: 2019-06-10; Direct access here
Source: EUR-Lex – 32017L0828 – EN | HMSO