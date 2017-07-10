The following companies and organisations have either been featured in Minerva Analytics Stewardship and Governance News or are part of the wider corporate governance support network. We have added these links to external sites for your convenience but we cannot guarantee on-going accuracy or completeness.
Business Groups
British Bankers Association
Confederation of British Industry (CBI)
Institute of Directors
Quoted Companies Alliance
The Business Round Table
The Conference Board
Charities/ Non-governmental Organisations
Amazon Watch
Amnesty International
CAFOD
Centre for Corporate Accountability
Christian Aid
Disaster Action
Environmental Justice Foundation
Fairtrade Foundation
Forum for the Future
Friends of the Earth
Green Alliance
Oxfam
Save the Children
Traidcraft
Transparency International
War on Want
World Wildlife Fund
Governance/Regulatory News and Information
ageoftransparency.com
Corpgov.net
governancefocus.com
topix.net/law/corporate-governance
Financial and Basel II Risk Industry Information
CSR/ SRI Organisations
Business in the Community
Business in the Environment
Coalition for Environmentally Responsible Economies (CERES)
CORE
Dow Jones Sustainability Index
Ethical Investment Research Service
Ethical Trading Initiative
FTSE4Good
Institute of Business Ethics
Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility
Just Pensions
The CarbonNeutral Company
UK Social Investment Forum
US Social Investment Forum
World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Financial Bodies
Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees
Australian Stock Exchange
Bank of England
China Securities Regulatory Commission
Fraud Advisory Panel
Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Investors Association
London Stock Exchange
New York Stock Exchange
Tokyo Stock Exchange
UK Listing Authority
World Bank
World Bank Institute
Government/ Legislative
Accounting for People
Cabinet Office Strategy Unit
Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Department for International Development
Department of Trade & Industry
Department for Work & Pensions
Equal Opportunities Commission
Environment Agency
Health & Safety Executive
HM Treasury
Home Office
Hong Kong government
House of Commons Trade & Industry select committee
Office of Fair Trading
US Environmental Protection Agency
US General Accounting Office
US House of Representatives
US Senate
US Supreme Court
US Whitehouse
International Organisations
Asian Corporate Governance Association
European Commission Company Law & Corporate Governance
European Corporate Governance Institute
Food & Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations
Global Corporate Governance Forum
International Association for Accounting Education & Research
International Chamber of Commerce
International Corporate Governance Network
International Federation of Accountants
International Labour Organisation
Organisation for Economic Co-ordination & Development
United Nations Economic Commission for Europe
World Economic Forum
World Trade Organisation
Investment Groups
Australian Council of Superannuation Investors
Association of British Insurers
Association of Investment Trust Companies
CalPERS Shareowner Forum
Investment Management Association
LAPFF
NAPF
UK Shareholders’ Association
UK Society of Investment Professionals
Professional Bodies
Association of Chartered Certified Accountants
Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)
Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA)
Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW)
ICAEW Centre for Business Performance
Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland (ICAI)
Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)
Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA)
Institute of Financial Accountants
Institute of Internal Auditors
Investor Relations Society
National Investor Relations Institute
Regulators
Australian Prudential Regulation Authority
Canada: Market Regulation Services
Financial Reporting Council
Financial Services Authority
Korea: Financial Supervisory Service
Public Company Accounting Oversight Board
Securities & Exchange Commission
Securities Commission of New Zealand
South Africa: Financial Services Board
Takeover Panel
Research and Academic Institutions
Ashridge Centre for Business & Society
Cardiff Business School
Cranfield School of Management
Harvard Business School Corporate Governance Initiative
Institute of Public Policy Research
International Centre for Research in Accounting, Lancaster University Management School
Judge Institute of Management
London Business School
The Centre for Corporate Citizenship at Boston College
The Center for Corporate Governance – Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College USA
The International Institute for Corporate Governance at Yale School of ManagementAccountAbility
Standards Setters
Global Reporting Initiative
International Accounting Standards Board
International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board
Trade Unions
Nominate a link
Last Updated: 10 July 2017