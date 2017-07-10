The following companies and organisations have either been featured in Minerva Analytics Stewardship and Governance News or are part of the wider corporate governance support network. We have added these links to external sites for your convenience but we cannot guarantee on-going accuracy or completeness.

Business Groups

British Bankers Association

Confederation of British Industry (CBI)

Institute of Directors

Quoted Companies Alliance

The Business Round Table

The Conference Board

Charities/ Non-governmental Organisations

Amazon Watch

Amnesty International

CAFOD

Centre for Corporate Accountability

Christian Aid

Disaster Action

Environmental Justice Foundation

Fairtrade Foundation

Forum for the Future

Friends of the Earth

Green Alliance

Oxfam

Save the Children

Traidcraft

Transparency International

War on Want

World Wildlife Fund

Governance/Regulatory News and Information

ageoftransparency.com

Corpgov.net

governancefocus.com

topix.net/law/corporate-governance

Financial and Basel II Risk Industry Information

CSR/ SRI Organisations

Business in the Community

Business in the Environment

Coalition for Environmentally Responsible Economies (CERES)

CORE

Dow Jones Sustainability Index

Ethical Investment Research Service

Ethical Trading Initiative

FTSE4Good

Institute of Business Ethics

Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility

Just Pensions

The CarbonNeutral Company

UK Social Investment Forum

US Social Investment Forum

World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Financial Bodies

Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees

Australian Stock Exchange

Bank of England

China Securities Regulatory Commission

Fraud Advisory Panel

Hong Kong Stock Exchange

Investors Association

London Stock Exchange

New York Stock Exchange

Tokyo Stock Exchange

UK Listing Authority

World Bank

World Bank Institute

Government/ Legislative

Accounting for People

Cabinet Office Strategy Unit

Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs

Department for International Development

Department of Trade & Industry

Department for Work & Pensions

Equal Opportunities Commission

Environment Agency

Health & Safety Executive

HM Treasury

Home Office

Hong Kong government

House of Commons Trade & Industry select committee

Office of Fair Trading

US Environmental Protection Agency

US General Accounting Office

US House of Representatives

US Senate

US Supreme Court

US Whitehouse

International Organisations

Asian Corporate Governance Association

European Commission Company Law & Corporate Governance

European Corporate Governance Institute

Food & Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations

Global Corporate Governance Forum

International Association for Accounting Education & Research

International Chamber of Commerce

International Corporate Governance Network

International Federation of Accountants

International Labour Organisation

Organisation for Economic Co-ordination & Development

United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

World Economic Forum

World Trade Organisation

Investment Groups

Australian Council of Superannuation Investors

Association of British Insurers

Association of Investment Trust Companies

CalPERS Shareowner Forum

Investment Management Association

LAPFF

NAPF

UK Shareholders’ Association

UK Society of Investment Professionals

Professional Bodies

Association of Chartered Certified Accountants

Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA)

Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA)

Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales (ICAEW)

ICAEW Centre for Business Performance

Institute of Chartered Accountants in Ireland (ICAI)

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland (ICAS)

Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (ICSA)

Institute of Financial Accountants

Institute of Internal Auditors

Investor Relations Society

National Investor Relations Institute

Regulators

Australian Prudential Regulation Authority

Canada: Market Regulation Services

Financial Reporting Council

Financial Services Authority

Korea: Financial Supervisory Service

Public Company Accounting Oversight Board

Securities & Exchange Commission

Securities Commission of New Zealand

South Africa: Financial Services Board

Takeover Panel

Research and Academic Institutions

Ashridge Centre for Business & Society

Cardiff Business School

Cranfield School of Management

Harvard Business School Corporate Governance Initiative

Institute of Public Policy Research

International Centre for Research in Accounting, Lancaster University Management School

Judge Institute of Management

London Business School

The Centre for Corporate Citizenship at Boston College

The Center for Corporate Governance – Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College USA

The International Institute for Corporate Governance at Yale School of ManagementAccountAbility

Standards Setters

Global Reporting Initiative

International Accounting Standards Board

International Auditing and Assurance Standards Board

Trade Unions

Trades Union Congress

Nominate a link

We welcome your feedback and would be interested to review your suggestions for additional links for this site. Nominate a Link

Last Updated: 10 July 2017