Implementation Statements - Get ESG & Voting Ready

UK pension schemes have new compliance responsibilities for stewardship reporting and with the first reporting deadline looming, time is now of the essence. Minerva is here to help you:

  • Develop a defensible, actionable ESG, Climate Change and Voting Policy
  • Understand how your fund and managers are performing on critical stewardship issues
  • Demonstrate compliance with the regulations and PLSA guidance

There is no shortage of advice about what the new rules mean. But how will you put it all into practice? We understand that every scheme is different and just as your statement of investment principles is specific to you, your implementation statement needs to be as well. One size fits all isn’t going to fit the bill, so let Minerva be your guide.

The Clock is Ticking

Trustee Implementation Statements? Time is of the essence

Knowledge, Insight & Experience

ESG, Stewardship & Climate Change?

Minerva has almost 25 years’ experience and expertise in ESG and proxy voting supporting the UK’s most significant pension. This means that you will benefit from our deep insights of stewardship knowing that we:

  • Understand the role of stewardship in the pension investment mix
  • Provide unique insights into current and emerging trends
  • Inform engagement with trusted data and knowledge

ESG, Climate Change & Stewardship Partners

Comprehensive, Compliant & Cost-effective Implementation Statements?

ESG, climate change and voting issues are rapidly developing, with new guidance and regulations on the horizon. Minerva offers pension schemes the right tools and the right data to get and stay compliant now, and in the future.

  • Voting trends
  • ESG risks and opportunities
  • TCFD and SDG integration

Relevant, Cost-effective & Seamless

ESG, Voting & Implementation Statements

High quality Implementation Statements don’t have to cost the earth. Minerva’s innovative software and data platform takes the hassle out of implementation statements and gives you:

  • Secure, timely and relevant data
  • Comprehensive and customisable reports
  • Web feeds to embed in your scheme portal

Last Updated: 5 August 2020

