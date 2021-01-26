Confidence in the shareholder voting process is key to building strong relationships between shareholders and companies. For that reason, Minerva the new name of Manifest is a member of the Best Practice Principles Group for Shareholder Voting Research

As a signatory to the Principles, we have produced a statement affirming our commitment to the Principles and its associated Guidance.

Download a copy of Minerva’s statement Here >> or from the BPP Group website Here >>

For further information about the Principles please contact us by email via hello (at) minerva (dot) info or call us on +44 (0)1376 503500

Last Updated: 26 January 2021