What is Governance Watch?
Figuring out what is good ESG or Stewardship is complex. New issues appear every year and trustees are under scrutiny both from within and without their organisations.
Governance Watch enables asset owners to stay on top of their fiduciary responsibilities in respect of their Stewardship responsibilities, as recommended by The Pension Regulator’s guidance.
Minerva designed Governance Watch specifically for asset owners. It gives trustees an independent, objective, and transparent review of their fund managers’ voting and stewardship activities.
Governance Watch monitors your fund’s ESG and voting policy, alerting you to the most important and relevant issues.
Governance Watch helps trustees to:
- Understand their portfolio company ESG-related governance risks
- Appreciate the stewardship and governance activities of their fund managers
- Recognise the challenges faced by your fund managers
- Confidently engage with asset managers to drive long-term success
By
- Aligning core investment and ESG values
- Facilitating a strong, evidence-based ESG investment and stewardship thesis
- Overcoming operational complexities and uncertainties
Smarter Stewardship for Long Term Success
Our propriety governance framework builds fully-customised stewardship and voting policies incorporating a range of themes including recommendations from the PLSA as well as the AMNT’s Red Lines covering:
- Board Independence
- Pay for Performance
- Capital Formation
- Human Capital
- Sustainability Governance
- Climate Change Governance
Fund Manager Transparency
Governance Watch enables trustees to monitor their fund managers’ approach to stewardship across a comprehensive range of ESG themes.
Governance Watch consolidates the reports provided by your managers into a single, accessible, and consistent format.
Manifest’s independent, objective, and conflict-free analysis identifies the key ESG concerns and what action your managers have taken in respect of good practices identified by your policy.
Six Reasons to Choose Minerva
- Minerva have been leaders in voting and governance for over 20 years
- We have the most comprehensive and independent governance database in the world, giving you access to data on thousands of investee companies
- We use the most robust, transparent, evidence-based policy framework
- Knowledgeable and trusted team
- Used by some of the UK’s largest asset owners
- Our independence ensures that our advice truly supports your fund’s best interests
If you are wondering how to comply with The Pension Regulator’s guidance on ESG, Stewardship and Investment Strategy monitoring, Minerva can help.
