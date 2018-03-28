What is Governance Watch?

Figuring out what is good ESG or Stewardship is complex. New issues appear every year and trustees are under scrutiny both from within and without their organisations.

Governance Watch enables asset owners to stay on top of their fiduciary responsibilities in respect of their Stewardship responsibilities, as recommended by The Pension Regulator’s guidance.

Minerva designed Governance Watch specifically for asset owners. It gives trustees an independent, objective, and transparent review of their fund managers’ voting and stewardship activities.

Governance Watch monitors your fund’s ESG and voting policy, alerting you to the most important and relevant issues.

Governance Watch helps trustees to:

Understand their portfolio company ESG-related governance risks

Appreciate the stewardship and governance activities of their fund managers

Recognise the challenges faced by your fund managers

Confidently engage with asset managers to drive long-term success

By

Aligning core investment and ESG values

Facilitating a strong, evidence-based ESG investment and stewardship thesis

Overcoming operational complexities and uncertainties

Smarter Stewardship for Long Term Success

Our propriety governance framework builds fully-customised stewardship and voting policies incorporating a range of themes including recommendations from the PLSA as well as the AMNT’s Red Lines covering:

Board Independence

Pay for Performance

Capital Formation

Human Capital

Sustainability Governance

Climate Change Governance

Fund Manager Transparency

Governance Watch enables trustees to monitor their fund managers’ approach to stewardship across a comprehensive range of ESG themes.

Governance Watch consolidates the reports provided by your managers into a single, accessible, and consistent format.

Manifest’s independent, objective, and conflict-free analysis identifies the key ESG concerns and what action your managers have taken in respect of good practices identified by your policy.

Six Reasons to Choose Minerva

Minerva have been leaders in voting and governance for over 20 years

We have the most comprehensive and independent governance database in the world, giving you access to data on thousands of investee companies

We use the most robust, transparent, evidence-based policy framework

Knowledgeable and trusted team

Used by some of the UK’s largest asset owners

Our independence ensures that our advice truly supports your fund’s best interests

If you are wondering how to comply with The Pension Regulator’s guidance on ESG, Stewardship and Investment Strategy monitoring, Minerva can help.

