TNFD names 30-strong membership group

October 10, 2019

In an announcement on 30 September, the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) listed 30 individuals from the financial services, corporate, and consultancy sectors who will make up the taskforce’s committees.

The group has been set up to develop a set of recommendations for companies to include their impact on nature and biodiversity within their accounts, in a similar way to the Task Force for Climate-related Financial Disclosures.

The Taskforce is led by co-chairs Elizabeth Mrema, UN Assistant Secretary-General, and David Craig, former CEO of Refinitiv.

A further five slots are still to be filled, according to the statement, with selection ongoing.

The members were selected for their “sector and geographical coverage and their individual subject-matter expertise across nature and finance”, the TNFD said.

It added: “The members represent sectors with the largest impact and dependencies on nature, such as agribusiness, the blue economy, food and beverage, mining, construction, infrastructure and others, and are globally representative coming from 14 countries across five continents.”

The TNFD’s 14 financial services representatives are:

Marine de Bazelaire, natural capital group adviser at HSBC

Judson Berkey, managing director and group head of engagement and regulatory strategy at UBS

Mariuz Calvet, director of sustainability and responsible investment at Banorte

Nore Ernst, senior sustainability risk manager at Swiss Re

Johan Florén, head of ESG and communications at AP7

Makoto Haraguchi, senior vice president at MS & AD Insurance Group

Abyd Karmali, managing director for ESG client advisory at Bank of America

Jessica McDougall, director of investment stewardship at BlackRock

Elizabeth O’Leary, head of agriculture at Macquarie Group

Madeleine Ronquest, head of environmental and social risk management at FirstRand

Bas Ruter, director of sustainability and climate at Rabobank

Ladislas Smia, head of sustainable research at Mirova

Sébastien Soleille, global head of energy transition and environment at BNP Paribas

Celine Soubranne, group chief sustainability officer at AXA

The membership also includes nine corporate representatives, including Koushik Chatterjee, chief financial officer at Tata Steel, and Alison Beswick, head of group risk management at Nestlé.

Partners or directors from consultancy giants Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC are also on the senior team. The full list is available on the TNFD’s website.

