Minerva wins top industry award

Minerva has scooped an award from the International Corporate Governance Network (ICGN) for excellence in corporate governance.

Minerva won the Excellence in Corporate Governance Award for 2020 after being selected by an independent panel of judges. The results were announced at the virtual ICGN Global Stewardship Awards ceremony on 5 November.

Sarah Wilson, founder and CEO of Minerva Analytics, said: “Over the years, the ICGN has been at the heart of promoting better governance around the world.

“Many outstanding and inspirational leaders have shaped that journey and provided encouragement and support to all of us,” she said. “I am grateful to every one of them – better governance really is a team effort. It is therefore an immense privilege and honour to receive the ICGN’s Excellence in Corporate Governance Award, thank you.”

The award is given to individuals or organisations that have dedicated themselves to improving corporate governance and demonstrated determination and resilience on overcoming difficulties in order to have better governance.

The ICGN is a global membership organisation of around 600 leaders in corporate governance based in 50 countries with a mission to raise standards worldwide.

A cornerstone of ICGN’s policy programme relates to investor responsibilities and making effective stewardship a reality.

Last Updated: 9 November 2020