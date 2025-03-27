Greenpeace ordered to pay over $660m for anti-fossil fuel protest

March 27, 2025

A North Dakota jury has ruled that Greenpeace must pay more than $660 million in damages for its involvement in an anti-fossil fuel protest against Energy Transfer.

The Dallas-based oil company alleged that Greenpeace was responsible for defamation, disruption, and property damage during protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline in 2016.

Energy Transfer also accused Greenpeace of trespassing, creating a nuisance, and engaging in civil conspiracy.

Greenpeace argued, however, that while the protests against the pipeline near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation attracted thousands, it did not lead the demonstration. Instead, it claimed the protests were led by local Indigenous leaders who opposed the pipeline.

The organisation also argued that the lawsuit threatened its freedom of speech, accusing Energy Transfer of filing a strategic lawsuit against public participation (SLAPP), which have been criticised as a method for undermining free speech and the right to assemble.

While 35 states in the US have anti-SLAPP laws designed to prevent these types of lawsuits, North Dakota is one of the states that does not have such legislation.

Sushma Raman, interim executive director of Greenpeace, Greenpeace Fund, said: “This case should alarm everyone, no matter their political inclinations,

“We should all be concerned about the future of the first amendment, and lawsuits like this aimed at destroying our rights to peaceful protest and free speech. These rights are critical for any work toward ensuring justice – and that’s why we will continue fighting back together, in solidarity. While Big Oil bullies can try to stop a single group, they can’t stop a movement.”

In response to the jury’s verdict, Greenpeace stated that Energy Transfer’s claims were false and vowed to continue challenging the case, including by appealing to the North Dakota Supreme Court.

Last Updated: 27 March 2025