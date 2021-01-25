Job Title: ESG Research Co-ordinator

Minerva Analytics is looking for an ESG Research and Data Co-ordinator to support clients and colleagues in using and understanding Minerva’s research framework, ESG and Sustainability Ratings.

This role will interact closely with Minerva’s internal research and IT specialists as well as supporting pre-and post-sales activities to provide a seamless client experience in using our global ESG and stewardship support solutions.

The Role

The successful candidate will:

Support Minerva’s rapidly growing international team of ESG-focused data specialists, serving internal and external clients.

Serve as a co-ordinator for the integration of ESG into various internal and external research processes.

Facilitate the availability of ESG data points and dealing with queries regarding underlying ESG data including primary and secondary source-checking and verification.

Maintain internal knowledge resources and documentation.

Responsibilities

Manage inbound data requests and respond to internal and external queries related to Minerva’s ESG research and data.

Support and develop the automation of operational tasks to serve stakeholders most efficiently.

Develop and maintain internal knowledge resources about ESG research and data.

Track and report on developments in the ESG research and data space, including conducting regular regulatory analysis.

Support the creation and development of new ESG service propositions.

Required Qualifications & Skills

Minimum undergraduate degree in a sustainability-oriented subject, finance, business administration, international/sustainable development, environmental sciences or data science.

1-3 years of experience of ESG data and research.

Proficiency in data analysis using, at minimum, spreadsheets.

Strong communication skills and a firm command of written and spoken English.

Strong customer focus and good presentation skills.

Highly organised, experienced in planning workloads against the background of changing priorities.

Attention to detail and ability to work under pressure.

High energy level and enthusiasm for learning.

Highly motivated self-starter able to work independently, taking initiative to address problems.

Preferred Qualifications

MSc/MA/MBA would be desirable but not essential.

Vocational ESG qualification such as, for example, the CFA ESG certificate or equivalent.

Business proficiency in a second language is a plus.

Proficiency in business analysis tools such as SQL, Python or Power BI desirable, but not essential as full training will be provided, with the opportunity to undertake formal data science qualification.

Terms

Salary is dependent on qualifications and experience.

Job Location: Although Minerva is HQ’d in central Essex, due to Covid restrictions, all staff are currently working remotely. We envisage that the majority of staff will continue to work remotely once lockdown restrictions are lifted. You should, however, be eligible to work in the UK.

Closing date: 12 February, 2021

To apply please email your CV at Recruitment@minerva.info

Last Updated: 25 January 2021