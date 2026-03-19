Accounting Evolution: Fewer Lawsuits but Larger and Slower

19 March 2026

By Sarah Wilson

Accounting-related class action lawsuits fell to their lowest level in more than two decades in 2025 according to new data, which also reveals AI washing risks. Filings dropped from 57 to 34 and settlement values rose sharply, pointing to a smaller but more financially significant group of cases.

Cornerstone Research’s new dataset shows that although the number of filings declined, total settlement value in accounting matters increased to U$1.5 billion, around half of all securities class action settlements in 2025. Median pre-disclosure market capitalisation exceeded U$1 billion for the first time since 2022. Plaintiffs appear to be concentrating on larger issuers where potential recoveries justify longer and more complex litigation.

AI Expansion

AI-related accounting cases were the most distinctive feature of this year’s patterns. A quarter of all accounting filings in 2025 involved AI, cryptocurrency or SPACs, with AI-related filings driving the sharpest increase within that category. Median firm size in AI cases was roughly four times higher than in the rest of the accounting docket, reflecting both the rapid expansion of AI-linked reporting and the market’s heightened sensitivity to technology disclosures.

The nature of AI-linked allegations is also shifting. Several AI-related complaints targeted overstated or inadequately supported claims about proprietary models, performance metrics, or commercial readiness – the kind of forward-looking disclosures on which equity valuations and boardroom sign-off processes alike depend. These cases sit at an awkward boundary between accounting and product disclosure, where technical evidence is harder to verify and where expectations for AI capability have been running well ahead of the supporting documentation inside companies.

That defendants tend to be large-capitalisation names only sharpens the question: these are companies whose valuations rest substantially on AI-linked claims, and whose boards approved the disclosures underpinning them. A restatement or enforcement action in even one high-profile case would not merely reprice a single stock. It would invite uncomfortable scrutiny across the peer group – both of AI disclosure quality and of whether audit committees were asking the right questions before the numbers went out.

Case Complexity

Other allegation trends underline the broader shift. Asset valuation and impairment issues were the most common GAAP concerns in 2025, overtaking revenue recognition for the first time in several years. GAAP violations appeared in 97% of filings, the highest in a decade, while allegations of internal control weaknesses fell to their lowest level since 2009. This suggests that plaintiffs’ counsel are placing growing emphasis on reported financial outcomes rather than deficiencies in control environments.

Settlement dynamics point to greater complexity in the cases that remain. Longer resolution timelines reflect the complexity of valuation disputes and the technical nature of allegations involving new technologies. The average time to resolve accounting matters reached 4.1 years, the longest since 2015, and median settlement values rose to U$17.1 million. Five settlements above U$100 million accounted for nearly 60% of total settlement value.

Short-seller activity continues to act as a leading indicator of litigation. Accounting cases filed in 2025 were nearly five times more likely to reference a short-seller report than non-accounting cases, the widest gap since tracking began. Where reports focus on revenue quality, asset values or overstated AI capabilities, follow-on class actions are becoming increasingly common.

Overall, the decline in accounting case volumes does not signify lower risk. Instead, litigation is concentrating around larger issuers, newer technologies and accounting judgements that depend heavily on forward-looking estimates. The pipeline of cases is smaller, but the financial exposure and resolution timelines are materially greater.

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Last Updated: 19 March 2026